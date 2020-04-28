Should the media stop providing live broadcasts of President Donald Trump’s daily White House press briefings on the coronavirus pandemic?
It is a question that should be considered at least until the president backs away from center stage and gives more time to his coronavirus experts at the daily televised White House press briefings.
Trump has led the briefings, with a regular cast of public health officials, Cabinet secretaries and Vice President Mike Pence also taking turns updating Americans on the administration’s response to the health and economic crisis.
The leading public health officials advising Trump, Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, have advocated for maintaining strict social distancing measures even as the president openly advocate for reopening the economy.
The briefings have become less about the coronavirus and more about the constant feuds Trump has with journalists and administration critics.
More importantly, the daily briefings have also become a source of dangerous misinformation from the president.
The latest misinformation coming from the president was his comments suggesting people can ingest or inject disinfectant to fight COVID-19.
Trump said in the daily briefing last Thursday that researchers were looking at the effects of disinfectants on the virus and wondered aloud if they could be injected into people, saying the virus “does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”
His comments came after William Bryan, who leads the Science and Technology Directorate at the Department of Homeland Security, spoke about how researchers are testing the effect of disinfectants on virus-laden saliva and respiratory fluids on surfaces.
The next day, Trump said his comments were an attempt at sarcasm.
“I was asking the question sarcastically to reporters like you, just to see what would happen,” Trump said.
Trump’s comments were not seen as sarcasm by companies that make disinfectants.
In fact, the parent company of Lysol and another disinfectant, Dettol, warned the next day that its products should not be used as an internal treatment for the coronavirus. The company said it was issuing a statement to combat “recent speculation.”
“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),” said the statement from Reckitt Benckiser.
This is the not the first time that Trump has talked up prospects for new therapies and offered rosy timelines for the development of a vaccine as he encourages states to move to reopen their economies.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday had to warn doctors against prescribing a malaria drug touted by Trump for treating the new coronavirus except in hospitals and research studies.
There are reports of sometimes fatal heart side effects among coronavirus patients taking hydroxychloroquine or the related drug chloroquine. The decades-old drugs, also prescribed for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, can cause a number of side effects, including heart rhythm problems, severely low blood pressure and muscle or nerve damage.
Trump’s frequent exaggeration and misinformation is the reason why polls show many Americans do not trust him as a source of information on the pandemic.
A new poll shows “few Americans regularly look to or trust Trump as a source of information on the pandemic,” according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
“Just 28% of Americans say they’re regularly getting information from Trump about the coronavirus and only 23% say they have high levels of trust in what the president is telling the public. Another 21% trust him a moderate amount.”
Only about half of Republicans say they have a lot of trust in Trump’s information on the pandemic — and 22% say they have little or no trust in what he says about COVID-19.
Trump has made himself the daily spokesman for the nation’s coronavirus response. But there are serious questions about the value of Trump’s daily briefings from the White House during the pandemic.
While the briefings are the White House’s main vehicle for getting information to the public, they frequently devolve into the spreading of dangerous misinformation by the president.
