As of Monday, there are 5,288 cases of the novel coronavirus in Delaware, with 182 fatalities.
Shining a blue light for essential employees
Delaware tourist and entertainment venues are bathing themselves in blue light tonight at 7 p.m. to honor the state’s healthcare workers, first responders and other essential employees.
Tourism officials are encouraging facilities to post their photos on social media and use the hashtag #ThanksDE
“From healthcare workers to the police officers, firefighters, EMTs, grocery store workers and transit drivers, these folks have stepped up to protect and provide for the rest of us during a challenging time,” Gov. John Carney said in a statement. Carney called the effort “a small but fitting tribute to them.”
Participating locations include Wilmington’s Grand Opera House, the Rehoboth Beach bandstand and the Miles the Monster statue at Dover International Speedway.
Wilmington leaders host virtual town hall Wednesday
Wilmington’s top political officials will host a virtual town hall Wednesday night to discuss community needs and how the city is trying to meet them during the coronavirus crisis.
The participants are Mayor Mike Purzycki, City Council President Hanifa Shabazz, Councilman Chris Johnson, Haneef Salaam of the Wilmington HOPE Commission and Rita Landgraf, former secretary of the state Department of Health and Social Services.
The city is working on its response to COVID-19 with a consortium of more than 20 community groups through the Wilmington Community Advisory Committee.
The 4:30 p.m. meeting will be streamed at www.Facebook.com/WITN22 and www.detvch.com. Questions and comments can be sent before the meeting to llbracy@wilmingtonde.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.