File---File photo show a view of a waste basket with syringes and gloves after residents received a dose of the third Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at San Jeronimo nursing home, in Estella, around 38 kms from Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, Sept. 23. 2021. The World Health Organization says overuse of gloves, “moon suits” and the use of billions of masks and vaccination syringes to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus have spurred a huge glut of health care waste worldwide. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)