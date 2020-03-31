The coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause mild to moderate respiratory tract illnesses. This includes the common cold and COVID-19. There are hundreds of coronaviruses. Most of them are found in animals. Sometimes these viruses jump from animals to humans. There are seven coronaviruses that are known to have caused problems in humans. Viruses 229E, OC43, NL63 and HKU1 have mild affects on humans. The others are: SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) that emerged in late 2002 and has not been an issue since 2004; MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome) that emerged in 2012 and is still in circulation; and COVID-19 that emerged during December 2019.
Most people that contract the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. During the beginning of the COVID-19 virus outbreak older people, and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and cancer, are more likely to develop serious illness. This model is changing and including more groups.
There is no cure for the COVID-19 virus now. The best way to combat the COVID-19 virus is to stay healthy. Our bodies fight off disease every minute of the day. You should look at your body as a fort that is being attacked every minute of the day. We are not defenseless. We do have weak spots but not weak enough to put us in dire straits. We do have to keep our defenses at or close to 100%.
During this COVID-19 virus pandemic we should focus on staying healthy. Good nutrition, sleep, stress reduction, exercise and mental health are even more important.
There is no way to be 100% infection-free. There are some things you can do to reduce your risk:
• Maintain a balanced diet.
• Get enough sleep.
• Exercise for 30 minutes every day.
• Keep your hands away from your nose, ears, mouth and eyes.
• Wash your hands often.
• Stop smoking.
• Disinfect your house. Wash children’s toys periodically.
• Stay away from sick people.
• Plan your day.
If you feel something coming you should start working on it.
• Reduce your stress after school or work or don’t go to work or school.
• Drink non-caffeinated liquids.
• Get extra rest.
• Take something to relieve aches.
• Put some moisture in your house.
• Gargle to help prevent a sore throat.
• Avoid over-the-counter remedies that combine drugs such as decongestants, antihistamines and pain relievers to treat many different symptoms. Treat each symptom separately.
• Avoid antihistamines unless recommended by your doctor.
• Treat your stuffy nose to improve mucus drainage.
Only use decongestants for three days or less. Prolonged use can cause your mucous membrane to swell up more.
Good nutrition is important. You have to do a little work to make sure you get the nutrients you need. Making a few changes in the way you shop and prepare your food will not only help nutritionally but it will also save you money. Make sure you consume between 12 to 15 calories per pound of body weight daily. You should also know what makes a serving size. Staying home makes you less active.
Avoid junk foods!
Exercise is something we should do every day for at least 30 minutes. A complete workout should include exercises for each body part. This will include the chest, shoulders, triceps, back, biceps, forearm, thighs, calves and your abdominals (midsection). Start with 2 or 3 different exercises for each body part. Gradually work up to 8-12 repetitions for each exercise. Do each exercise 1-3 times to start.
Sleep is very important now. If you get the right amount of sleep it will help to strengthen your immune system. Get less sleep than what you need and you’ll find yourself stressed more often and you’ll get sick more often. To get a better night sleep you may want to:
1. Set a time to go to sleep and waking up.
2. Avoid anything mentally and physically stimulating just before you go to bed.
3. Try sex.
4. Don’t drink alcohol.
4. Keep your bedroom for sleeping and sex.
5. Develop a pattern for going to sleep.
6. Create a good sleeping environment.
7. Keep your mind off of stressful thoughts.
8. Don’t stay in bed if you’re not sleeping.
9. Find out how many sleep hours you need.
10. Don’t go to bed to early.
11. Avoid too many naps.
12. Take a bath two hours before bed.
13. Don’t obsess about sleep.
14. Don’t eat too close to bedtime.
15. Give yourself “permission” to go to bed.
16. Create a restful place to sleep. Sleep in a cool, dark room that is free from noises that may disturb your sleep.
17. Sleep on a comfortable, supportive mattress and foundation. It’s difficult to sleep on a bed that’s too small, too soft, too hard or too old.
18. Exercise regularly.
19. Cut down on stimulants. Consuming stimulants, such as caffeine, in the evening can make it more difficult to fall asleep.
20. Don’t smoke. Smokers take longer to fall asleep and wake up more often during the night.
Stress is a part of everyday life. Some people can even thrive on stress. But, when stress reaches your mental, emotional or physiological limits it becomes distress. The way in which people perceive and cope with stress seems to be more important in the development of disease than the amount and type of stress itself.
What can you do?
Here are a few quick tips that will help you cope with stress immediately.
• Stop your thoughts before they escalate into the worst possible scenarios.
• Breath deeply to release physical tension.
• Smile, it’s hard to feel stressed when you smile.
• Take a quick walk even if it’s 1 or 2 minutes.
• Have a cup of warm herbal tea.
• Appraise the situation or identify the problem.
• View the stressor as a challenge.
• Do what you can to deal with the problem or stressor
• Plan your day.
• Don’t watch news all day.
You should see your doctor if your issues don’t go away or it gets worse. If you develop any of the following symptoms you should see your doctor:
• Develop a fever of 104 or higher that doesn’t go away after over-the-counter treatment in a couple of hours.
• Develop a fever of 101 with shaking, chills and a productive cough. A productive cough is a cough that produces mucus.
• Have a persistent fever.
• 102 or higher for two days.
• 101 or higher for three days.
• 100 or higher for four days.
• Labored, shallow or rapid breathing with shortness of breath.
• Coughing up mucus that is yellow, green, rust colored or blooded.
• Develop facial pain.
• Nasal discharge that changes from clear to yellow or green.
• A cough that last longer than 7 to 10 days.
• Wheezing.
• Lack of appetite.
Remember, there are many things that we can’t control. But, we must maintain control over how we handle things. If you need to cry, scream, count to 10, smile or simply sigh, do it. Take things in stride and work through it. Sometimes you just have to go with the flow.
No one knows how long we will be in this global situation. We should stay informed. But don’t overload on information.
