The Kenney administration will provide updates at its daily briefing at 1 p.m. about the city’s response to the coronavirus.
Philadelphia reached 1,675 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, jumping 360 from the previous day.
African Americans made up nearly half of all confirmed coronavirus cases (46%), according to limited racial demographic data on 32% of all cases.
More meal distribution sites
The city will offer expanded access to free meals today.
Residents can pick up a box of food per household between 10 a.m. and noon at 40 locations. These sites are only open Mondays and Thursdays.
A full list of the food sites can be found by visiting https://bit.ly/2QWinaC.
No identification or proof of income is required.
School district learning packets, free meals for children
The School District of Philadelphia will provide hard copies of student learning guides at 49 free meal distribution sites today.
The curriculum also can be found by visiting https://bit.ly/33UHrUB.
All schools are closed indefinitely.
The district will provide student meals between 9 a.m. and noon at district schools. The meals are available on Mondays and Thursdays only.
Families will receive six meals per student, three breakfasts and three lunches.
Charter school sites will offer meals at 25 schools. Families should check those charter school websites for days of meal distribution.
Meals also will be offered at the following Philadelphia Housing Authority locations:
- Abbottsford Homes Community Center, 3226 McMichael St.
- Bartram Village Community Center, 5404 Gibson Drive
- Raymond Rosen Homes Community Center, 2301 W. Edgley St.
- John F. Street Community Center, 1100 Poplar St.
- Wilson Park Community Center, 2500 Jackson St.
- West Park Apartments Community Center, 300 N. Busti St.
The full list of schools, public housing and older adult centers where meals will be distributed, visit http://bit.ly/CVmeals.
Volunteers
Individuals looking to volunteer to help the city respond to the coronavirus pandemic can sign up for the Medical Reserve Corps at phila.gov/mrc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.