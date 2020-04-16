The makeshift hospital at the Liacouras Center, on the campus of Temple University, is now open and ready to accept patients.
“This site is now ready to accept patients, though we obviously hope to never have to use it,” Mayor Jim Kenney said Thursday. “We are grateful to all of our partners, including our host, Temple University, for the incredibly smooth transition of this site from an empty arena to a fully functioning hospital.”
“We’re in communication with medical officers and hospitals across the region, and our message to them is: if you are at or near capacity, and need to transfer patients, the first thing you need to do is talk to other hospitals about transferring them there, because as much as we are convinced the Liacouras Center can provide excellent care, it’s still better have a patient be in a regular hospital, with all the resources of a hospital than at the Liacouras Center,” city health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said. “If a hospital cannot transfer the patient to other hospitals, and they’re still at capacity, then the Liacouras Center is absolutely there as a fallback.”
The Liacouras Center is staffed by personnel from the city, Temple University, the Medical Reserve Corps, and other institutions. The Office of Emergency Management and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health continue to plan ways to expand and staff the site.
Members of the National Guard are currently advising city officials on best practices for establishing field hospitals.
The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Philadelphia increased by 604 (8%), bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 8,045, city officials said.
Forty-two more people in Philadelphia died from COVID-19 or complications related to the disease, bringing the city’s total to 264 — a nearly 19% increase.
Of the 264 total deaths, 137 (52%) were long-term care residents.
The Department of Health also reports that 1,541 patients with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in the region, including Philadelphia. “I’m hoping we’ll be turning a corner soon; we’re not there yet,” Farley said.
Dr. Farley also addressed the self-swab testing sites that are beginning to open in the region, including one on Ogontz Avenue in West Oak Lane: “There is a different kind of swab used for self-testing than if you have a medical provider do the test. We have concerns of how accurate the test is. If a medical provider gives it, it’s better than someone doing it themselves. There are some sites that are doing that, and I think that’s fine, but we’re not encouraging that.”
