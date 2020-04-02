Philadelphia’s confirmed cases of novel coronavirus surpassed 2,000 on Thursday as hospitals started to see an uptick in patients with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.
Confirmed cases of the virus reached 2,100 on Thursday, an increase of 425 from the previous day, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said. Fifty-two percent all people infected were individuals under 50 years old.
Eight more inmates have tested positive for the disease in city jails, bringing the total number to 20.
Fatalities of city residents from COVID-19 rose to 17 on Thursday after two new deaths were reported. About 80% of the coronavirus victims to date have been people over the age of 70.
Hospitals were “already beginning to see an increase with this infection,” Farley said, but noted hospitals were not overburdened and emergency rooms had fewer patients than they typically do.
“We have plenty of availability of the health care system right now, should people need it,” Farley said during the Kenney administration’s daily briefing on the pandemic.
Hospitals across the city had 315 patients with confirmed infections, while a total of 560 coronavirus patients were in hospitals across the Delaware Valley Region.
Fifty-six percent of the region’s 12,000 hospital beds were occupied, which included the counties of Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware and Chester.
Personal protective equipment
The city continues “fighting for supplies” of personal protective equipment (PPE) among other states to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, City Managing Director Brian Abernathy said.
The city received an untold number of PPEs from the Strategic National Stockpile on Wednesday, Abernathy said. He could not immediately say what was included in the shipment.
"We're still unpacking that now,” he said.
Philadelphia previously received a delivery of 9,540 surgical masks from the national stockpile but those were expired and unusable due to dry rot.
The Kenney administration estimates the city will need 10,000 to 30,000 masks per day.
School district learning packets
The School District of Philadelphia has student learning guides online at https://bit.ly/33UHrUB.
All schools are closed indefinitely.
Volunteers
Individuals looking to volunteer to help the city respond to the coronavirus pandemic can sign up for the Medical Reserve Corps at phila.gov/mrc.
