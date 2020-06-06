After he received a COVID-19 diagnosis, Thurgood Marshall Elementary School principal Brian Meadows started getting his priorities in order.

“I was scared and I started writing a living will,” Meadows said recently. “I had the flu two weeks prior and I have really bad respiratory issues like sinusitis. I really didn’t know how my body was going to react to the virus.”

Still, he continued to lead his school while in quarantine at the beginning of April. He worked the school’s budget and coordinated the purchase and distribution of 500 Chromebooks for students who needed them.

“I love the kids,” said Meadows, who is in his first year as principal at Thurgood Marshall. “I wanted to make sure that they were equipped with the tools and technology to continue learning during this pandemic, so that when they come back in August or September that learning gap is not as large.”

Thurgood Marshall is a pre-K-8 school in the Olney neighborhood. It has 705 students.

The school has been closed since March 13, when Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all school buildings to close as part of an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Meadows was diagnosed about two weeks later.

Meadows originally told only School District of Philadelphia assistant superintendent Randi Klein-Davila of his diagnosis. He would later send an email to the staff of Marshall. He has since fully recovered.

“I didn’t want to say anything to the staff until I knew I was going to pull through,” Meadows said. “Everyone has been so supportive from the staff, teachers, students and parents. It feels good to know that so many people care.”

Meadows, 39, said he began feeling sick when he visited his cousin in New Jersey at the end of March. He lost his appetite, but thought he was just getting a sinus infection because he has had acute sinus problems in the past.

“I didn’t have the typical coronavirus symptoms,” Meadows said. “I didn’t have a dry cough. I wasn’t sleeping 18 hours a day and I didn’t have a headache.”

Meadows would later get sick again during a conference call with Klein-Davila. He started feeling nauseated and couldn’t stand up, so he left the call.

“I went to Urgent Care and they tested me for the flu and strep throat,” Meadows said. “When both of those results came back negative, they tested me for the coronavirus. I tested positive six days later.”

Thurgood Marshall eighth-grade math teacher Jennifer Parks said she was “surprised” to hear of Meadows’ COVID-19 diagnosis.

“He was still working seamlessly,” Parks said. “Unless he told you he had the coronavirus, you wouldn’t have even known. He was still working hard and leading the school.”

Describing Meadows as driven and passionate, Parks said that “he’s done a great job” in his first year as principal at Thurgood Marshall.

“He wants to make sure that the students at Marshall achieve and aren’t overlooked, neglected, or deprived in their educational experience,” Parks said. “The children love him, the parents respect him, and the staff appreciates him.”