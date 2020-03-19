Three members of 76ers organization test positive for COVID-19

The 76ers announced Thursday that three members of their organization have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the organization said: "Three individuals have received positive test results for COVID-19. All other tests results are currently negative. We have reported this information to state and local health authorities as required.

"Pursuant to CDC guidelines, the individuals are in self-isolation and will be monitored closely by medical professionals. The health of our players, staff, fans and community is paramount, and we continue to be guided by medical experts at this time."

The organization did not identify the three members.