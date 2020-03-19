Three members of 76ers organization test positive for COVID-19

The 76ers announced Thursday that three members of their organization have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the organization said: “Three individuals have received positive test results for COVID-19. All other tests results are currently negative. We have reported this information to state and local health authorities as required.

“Pursuant to CDC guidelines, the individuals are in self-isolation and will be monitored closely by medical professionals. The health of our players, staff, fans and community is paramount, and we continue to be guided by medical experts at this time.”

The organization did not identify the three members.

According to several reports, players and members of the organization were tested on Monday. The test came just two days after the Detroit Pistons announced that power forward Christian Wood tested positive for the virus.

The Sixers defeated the Pistons, 124-106, on March 11 at the Wells Fargo Center, moments before the NBA suspended the season. Wood had a career-high 32 points and seven rebounds in the game.

There have been more than 221,000 Coronavirus cases resulting in 8,900 deaths. While the majority of those cases have been in China and Italy, the United States has had more than 94,000 cases resulting in 150 deaths.