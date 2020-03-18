10 things to keep you moving while you're self-quarantined

Working out can be a great coping mechanism for dealing with self-isolation thanks to the coronavirus. S. Scorpio Vance, owner of Scorpion Athletics Yoga and Fitness gave us a few tips to keep you from getting stuck in a rut and getting you moving.

1. Clean out pantries and cupboards (get rid of high-calorie foods as well as anything past its expiration date). Look over all the things you took out of the cabinet or drawer. For each item, ask yourself if you really, really, use it or need it. Start a donation pile. Put the things you’re keeping neatly back in their place, and move on to the next cabinet or drawer.

2. Take your family pets on an extended walk. If you do not have one, volunteer to walk a neighbor’s animal. You’ll get in some extra steps while helping someone else.

3. Timed usage of the stairs. Stair climbing burns more calories per minute than jogging and reduces the risk of a heart attack by more than 30%.

4. Get a headstart on spring cleaning your yard. Remove any debris cluttering your lawn: Pick up any fallen branches or twigs, clean leftover pet messes, and rake leaves when the ground is completely dry.

5. Take a bike ride. You don't always have to go hard in order to make a difference. Instead, take a slow, but long ride once a week to start. Long rides (up to six hours) burn a lot of fat and help build endurance.

6. Go for a walk or run. Walking and running are both excellent forms of cardiovascular exercise. Neither is necessarily better than the other. If you're looking to burn more calories or lose weight fast, running is a better choice. Walking offers numerous benefits for your health, including helping you maintain a healthy weight.

7. Start an AM/PM workout routine with any equipment on hand (balls, cans and bands). You’ll never have to wait in line for your favorite piece of workout equipment like you would at the gym.

8. Try something new. Look for On-Demand exercise videos or DVDs. Many local gyms are offering online classes for their clients because of the coronavirus.

9. Small home improvement projects can burn big calories. If painting a fence could help “The Karate Kid” with his martial arts lessons then imagine what changing the light fixtures in the house will do for you with all of that lifting and stretching.

10. Take a family trip to the park or playground. Regular physical activity can help children and adolescents build strong bones and muscles, control weight, reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, and reduce the risk of developing conditions such as heart disease.

—Jamyra Perry