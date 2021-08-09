CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 05: Eddie Stowe gets a COVID-19 vaccine from Amanda Kohler-Gopen at the It’s Official Barbershop in the West Englewood neighborhood on June 05, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. People who dropped by to get vaccinated at the pop up vaccination clinic being held at the barbershop were offered a free haircut and two tickets to Great America amusement park. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)