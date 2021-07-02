A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The first pandemic surge flooded Boston Medical Center with coronavirus patients: 229 at last springs peak, filling nearly two-thirds of its beds. This week, the Covid-19 count hit zero. Photographer: Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images