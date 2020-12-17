Relatives and allies of prison inmates demanded the release of special populations and further protection against COVID-19 at a candlelight vigil held in front of Gov. Tom Wolf’s local office Tuesday.

About 20 demonstrators gathered at the effort, organized by The Coalition to Abolish Death By Incarceration, holding candles and signs, including one that stated Wolf had “blood on his hands.”

“We are going to continue to advocate for the governor to exercise his reprieve power for vulnerable populations which are seniors, people with autoimmune diseases, and specifically for him to release Russell Shoats, a 77-year-old who tested positive for COVID and is battling stage 4 cancer,” said Robert Saleem Holbrook, Executive Director of the Abolitionist Law Center. “He is [preparing] for surgery. He’s been in prison for 50 years. We are [demanding] Governor Wolf release this prisoner to go home and spend his last time with his family.”

The Coalition wrote 23 demands, some of which are addressed to Wolf, the Department of Corrections (DOC), the Parole Board and the state legislature.

One demand addressed to Wolf states he needs to use “his reprieve power to immediately release elderly people, people who are medically vulnerable and people nearing the end of their sentence.” A demand addressed to the state legislature calls for the passage of “legislation making elderly people eligible for parole, as well as legislation allowing people to earn time off their sentences for every month served during the pandemic.”

A demand addressed to the DOC stated it needs to “immediately implement and enforce basic public health measures, including proper mask use and mandatory testing for staff and increased access to masks, COVID-19 testing, and sanitation supplies for incarcerated people.”

Maria A. Bivens, DOC Press Secretary, directed concerns about DOC’s COVID-19 prevention protocols to their website, which outlines action steps the facilities are taking to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The Department issued a mandatory mask requirement early on in the pandemic. We continue to follow that mandate as well as the more restrictive DOH guidelines that were recently released,” she said. “ Also, inmates have been given cleaning supplies so they can clean their cells daily — this was also done early on.”

The DOC site also details the Temporary Program to Reprieve Sentences of Incarceration, established through order by Wolf on April 10. The order granted temporary release of vulnerable inmates, including the elderly, people with pre-existing conditions and auto-immune diseases to Community Corrections Centers, Community Corrections Facilities or home confinement, if they met a specific criteria.

But organizers pushed back on the idea that Wolf and the DOC have taken adequate steps to protect inmates from COVID-19.

Holbrook cited the “30 deaths” or prison inmates, which he said is double the number from the spring.

Patricia Vickers, a member of the Human Rights Coalition, said the temporary order Wolf signed in April made 1,800 inmates eligible for release but the DOC granted only about 150.

“[Wolf] gave that order to the Secretary of the Department of Corrections and put it in his hands. Out of the 1,800 that were eligible to be released, only approximately 150 were released. Even [of] the 1,800 who were eligible, it’s only a drop in the bucket of people who are vulnerable or sick or [eligible] to come home,” said Vickers. “Other states have released 2,000 individuals from prison and here in our state, we only did 150 to 160.”

Bivens confirmed that 159 inmates were granted a reprieve, with some having already returned.

“We had 159 reprieves in total,” she said. “There are 107 that are still active, and one passed away ... [The] remainder have been returned to an SCI.”

Vickers added that although corrections officers are required to wear masks, she’s received reports of guards not wearing masks or wearing the masks under their chin.

“Then, they have these homemade masks with Trump propaganda. It’s not legitimate. There’s no type of mandate or consequence if you don’t wear them. We’re getting this report from dozens of prisoners. The prisoners can’t bring it in. The guards are bringing it in and they are bringing it in by not wearing masks or gloves. Prisoners have not been out. They have been in [confinement] 23 hours a day and we are getting this from different prisoners. We are getting this same story.”

Vickers added the guards should also be mandated to wear N95 masks, the same masks that first responders have to wear. Another issue she said is raising red flags is that one prison is using a gym to house inmates who’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

“There are sick people in the gym, they’re all positive, all showing signs. There’s one toilet and two urinals that all the sick guys have to use. No one is cleaning up in that area,” Vickers said.

According to the DOC coronavirus guidance on their website, SCI’s have “increased” sanitation and “every SCI has plans in place for quarantine if an inmate tests positive.”

Describing the reports she’s received from inmates as a different scenario, Vickers said they’re being treated inhumanely.

“I get guys [calling] me and [writing] me. They all say the same thing. They’re treating those guys horrible in there. You might be sentenced to three years, five years [but] you’re not sentenced to death. If you’re due to come home in three months, why make you stay there and die? That’s why we’re asking the governor to give the reprieve. If you’re sick, have pre-existing conditions and elderly, why let you stay there and die?”