Temple University has decided not to furlough any employees at this time despite an estimated $45 million impact on the university’s budget from the COVID-19 crisis, President Richard M. Englert said Monday in a message to the Temple community.
“After deep discussion, we have decided against furloughing employees at this time,” Englert said. “Our reasoning is simple: We understand the painful impact furloughs would have on our staff, some of whom are the sole wage-earners in their families. The cost of taking such an action at this time is simply too high.”
The university also did not want to add hundreds of people to the area’s unemployment rolls, at a time when the state and federal governments are confronting unprecedented joblessness.
“While the future remains uncertain, it is our intention to hold the line as long as possible in taking job actions,” Englert said.
Temple had previously announced a hiring freeze, reduced spending, a 5% budget cut for the coming fiscal year and salary cuts for non-represented employees.
With 80% of its operating budget coming from tuition, Temple is acting to enroll new students and retain current students: freezing tuition for the fall; enhancing online learning; offering new options to apply, register and take classes; and creating virtual campus visits experiences for prospective students, Englert’s message said.
“So far, while interest in Temple remains strong, the broader signals are mixed,” he said. “For example, some national higher education experts believe institutions should prepare for a 10% to 15% drop in their student population.”
State tax revenues to the university clearly will not meet expectations, Englert said, although the state’s appropriation will not be determined until later this summer.
Other factors that have affected the school’s revenue include room and board refunds; lost revenue from health clinics; canceled sports and cultural events on campus; the costs of cleaning, maintenance and police coverage; and expensive technology for providing online education.
“Early on, we estimated that COVID-19 would have a negative impact on our budget of between $45 million and $60 million,” Englert said. “With the measures taken so far, we now believe that impact will be at the lower end of that range, closer to $45 million.”
He said federal CARES Act funding will provide about $28 million, but half is earmarked for students.
In addition to the hiring freeze and spending cuts for this year and the fiscal year starting July 1, the university has also imposed salary cuts for higher-paid employees. Beginning this month, officers, deans and advisors to the president will receive 10% salary cuts. Compensation for non-union employees earning more than $100,000 will be reduced by 5%. Englert himself said he has taken a 20% salary cut.
