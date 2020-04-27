Temple University students coming in the fall will see no tuition increase from last year, the school announced in a statement.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, which already led to pay cuts on staff, the university will freeze graduate and undergraduate tuition for the 2020-21 academic year, President Richard Englert said.
"With the economy in its current state, we could not in good conscience propose an increase in Temple's tuition," Englert said. "Students have had to face many challenges in recent months. A tuition increase should not be one of them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.