In the midst of a coronavirus outbreak, Temple University has canceled nearly all of its in-person classes for the remainder of the fall semester.

In a message sent to students and staff on Thursday, university president Richard Englert said most classes — an estimated 95% — will be conducted online instead.

Some essential in-person teaching will continue, including classes that are part of the school’s physical therapy and nursing programs.

“We will continue to work together as a community to ensure that students receive the quality education they expect from Temple and continue progress toward their degree,” said Englert.

Students living in university housing can opt to return home to complete their courses, according to the announcement. If they leave by Sept. 13, the school will fully refund their room and board for the fall semester.

Students who “want or need to remain on campus” can stay.

“Those students are welcome to remain, and we will make available the academic and other support services and activities that you need to succeed, including Temple’s high-quality health services,” said Englert.

On Sunday, the university announced that classes would be held online for two weeks.

But as of Wednesday, the university reported 212 active cases of COVID-19. All but one was designated as “on-campus.”

Between Friday and Sunday, active cases rose from 50 to 100. Between Sunday and Wednesday, that total eclipsed 200.