The red-yellow regions are the parts of the brain that shrink the most in the 401 SARS- CoV-2 infected participants, compared with the 384 non-infected participants. These areas are related to the sense of smell, and include the parahippocampal gyrus, the orbitofrontal cortex and the insula. We present the results in half of the brain (the left hemisphere, with inferior, side and medial views), on an average brain that has been "inflated" to show the nooks and crannies of the brain.