HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 23: Children participate in an activity in class at the Xavier Academy on August 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. In-person classroom sessions are resuming and schools around Houston are requiring mask mandates, keeping in accordance with CDC guidelines. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has gone against Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide ban on mask mandates and has issued an order that requires face coverings to be worn in schools. All staff and faculty at Xavier Academy have been vaccinated and 90% of students in attendance have also been vaccinated. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)