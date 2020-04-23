In this April 10, 2020, file photo, ground crew at the Los Angeles International airport unload pallets of supplies of medical personal protective equipment from a China Southern Cargo plane upon its arrival. An Associated Press review of more than 20 states found that before the coronavirus outbreak many had at least a modest supply of N95 masks, gowns, gloves and other medical equipment. But those supplies often were well past their expiration dates, left over from the H1N1 influenza outbreak a decade ago. — AP Photo/Richard Vogel