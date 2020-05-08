Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Vince Velasquez, left, talks on the mound with catcher J.T. Realmuto during a game last year. Whenever baseball returns because of the coronavirus pandemic, there's an element that might come into play like never before: the sound of silence. The crack of the bat and the pop of a glove might resonate with a rich, deep echo that invokes the nostalgia of the game. But that silence also means the whispers of the past might now be clearly heard. — AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File