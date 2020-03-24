The staff members of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils can breathe a sigh of relief. After reportedly being asked to take pay cuts because of the impact COVID-19 pandemic has had, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns the 76ers and Devils, have issued a statement in regards to paying its employees.
“Our commitment has been to do our best to keep all of our employees working through this very difficult situation,” said Josh Harris, founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment in a statement. “As part of an effort to do that we asked salaried employees to take a temporary 20% pay cut while preserving everyone’s full benefits – and keeping our 1500 hourly workers paid throughout the regular season.
“After listening to our staff and players, it’s clear that was the wrong decision. We have reversed it and will be paying these employees their full salaries. This is an extraordinary time in our world – unlike any most of us have ever lived through before – and ordinary business decisions are not to meet the moment. To our staff and fans, I apologize for getting this wrong.”
76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid has reportedly said he will donate $500,000 to the COVID-19 medical relief to help survival and protection efforts in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.