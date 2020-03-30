Philadelphia 76ers managing partner Josh Harris and co-managing partner David Blitzer, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Sixers Youth Foundation showed a great deal of community support to the Philadelphia area with a six-figure donation to Philabundance. The donation will provide 20,000 boxes of food that will feed 160,000 people throughout the Philadelphia region during this critical time of need.
This donation follows the great effort of Sixers star guard Ben Simmons who started Philly Pledge, a platform that was put together to directly raise money for Philadelphia area nonprofits like Philabundance, during this coronavirus outbreak.
“This amazing show of support from the 76ers and its leadership will go a long way to helping us continue to purchase food and distribute it to our network of partners to help feed those in need,” said Philabundance executive director, Glenn Bergman in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of the Sixers Youth Foundation, Josh Harris and David Blitzer and thank them for being leaders in our community when we need them most.”
For more information, or to donate, go to www.Philabundance.org/covid19.
