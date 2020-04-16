This March 30, 2020 photo shows Dr. Elvis Francois at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. The orthopedic surgery resident has gone viral thanks to his top-notch musical performances at hospitals. On Friday, the healthcare worker with a golden voice will independently release "Music Is Medicine," which was recorded alongside pianist and fellow resident Dr. William Robinson. All of the proceeds will be donated to The Center of Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund. (Dr. Elvis Francois via AP)