Serving the people: Local churches persevere through pandemic

Local congregations are turning to creative and tech-oriented methods to conduct their services in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, the African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas organized a drive-thru for members to receive their “Sacrament of Holy Eucharist” and a “Blessing,” a novel move that made headline news the following day.

“We will be continuing this indefinitely, giving blessings and Communion through a drive-thru every Sunday,” said The Very Rev. Martini Shaw, the canon of St. Thomas. Shaw said the church was moved to this decision because “the CDC is encouraging people to not gather in groups and I certainly don’t want to expose my folks. I said to myself, ‘What is it that they need? How can they receive a sacrament and a blessing every week and not be in a risky environment? The Holy Spirit said do a drive-thru.’”

The Rev. Leslie Callahan, senior pastor of St. Paul’s Baptist Church, said there were no more than a dozen people in the building on Sunday because the congregation was asked to participate in service online or over the phone. A few musicians, deacons, ministers and a trustee were some of those who did attend.

“We moved our worship online via internet and we had a way for people to call in. We did it to preserve people’s safety,” Callahan said. “I feel good about that decision. As early as last Wednesday, I was clear that we wouln’t be able to do what we normally do. Some of my most faithful [members] are at high risk and if we are open they will come. I don’t want them to feel torn about it.”

Callahan added that she “missed being in person, missed seeing their faces, hearing the voices [and] giving them hugs and handshakes,” but she still sees the moment as one that can be good for spiritual reflection.

“We are learning to be more deliberate about others ways of connecting with each other,” she said. “As difficult as this moment is, as difficult as social distancing is for communities of faith, it gives us an opportunity to be more intentional about making direct connection. Sometimes, we see people in passing at worship, we think we have been connecting with them and we haven’t. We have to be more intentional about connecting with each other. This is going to teach us something important about those direct connections.”

Imam Kenneth Pilgrim Nuruddin of the Philadelphia Masjid said they did not cancel their Friday Jummah, but are “setting up arrangements to Skype Jummah to keep attendance down to a minimum. We will encourage the seniors, anyone with health conditions or any kinds of symptoms to stay at home. We are updating things on a daily basis...”

Nuruddin said some programs were canceled but the masjid remains open for the five daily prayers, as the “people can come in and pray by themselves.” They are also planning a possible breakfast and lunch for youth who need meals in the wake of school closures.

“It’s almost like a test from God,” Nuruddin said of the pandemic. “If we can pass this test, then we can come out of it better, then you go to a higher grade. Our prophet said, if anything afflicts you, there are two blessings in it — it could’ve killed you or it could’ve been worse.”