With Philadelphia now in the "yellow phase" of the coronavirus pandemic, SEPTA has unveiled its plans for its customers moving forward.

They are as follows:

Buses, subways and trolleys

“We’ve seen ridership go from 10% creep up to 15%, almost 20%, so we wanted to make sure that customers are doing their part, as well as employers,” SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards said in a phone interview with the Tribune on Friday. “We want to make sure everyone is aware of the social distancing protocols.”

SEPTA has put decals on seats that people should not sit in, and added foot lines so people are aware of the 6-foot separation recommended by the CDC.

SEPTA also has installed barriers between vehicle drivers and riders.

Drivers are required to wear personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves.

Customers also are required to wear face coverings, and any customer without a face covering will be directed to SEPTA customer service, where extra face masks will be available.

“We’re not requiring customers to go out and purchase a mask, but they can cover their mouth and nose with a piece of cloth while they are riding,” Richards said. “We want to continue to protect and think about the safety of our employees and our customers.”

SEPTA vehicles will have twice a day disinfection in its shops and full house cleaning every 10 days. Stations and facilities will also have daily cleanings.

“We have folks at the bus terminals and loops, where customers arrive and depart,” SEPTA Assistant General Manager of Operations Scott Sauer said. “We also have folks jumping on the bus wiping down high touch surfaces, the operators area, and keeping the bus sanitized for its next trip out.”

Regional Rail

Regional Rail trains will continue to run on lifeline service through the end of June.

SEPTA is currently working on its Southwest Connection Improvement Project near University City. When the project is complete on June 27, SEPTA managers will consider schedule changes.

“Right now, we’re only carrying 1% to 2% of our normal Regional Rail ridership,” Sauer said. “We’re hopeful that with the transition to yellow, we’ll start to see some folks come back”

Fare restructuring

The SEPTA Board will vote on both its capital and operating budget, which includes the Fair Restructuring Proposal, this month.

Under the proposal, SEPTA would implement free transfers and discounted child fares. One transfer would be free for customers who use the Travel Wallet on SEPTA Key.

Children between the ages of 5 and 11 travelling with a fare-paying adult will cost $1 each for up to three children. In addition, up to three children under 5 will ride for free with a fare-paying adult.

SEPTA will also advance on new three-day passes with expected rollout in the fall, providing new options for workers and other customers who ride SEPTA fewer than five days a week.

This will include a three-day convenience pass for transit that is valid for 24 hours after the initial tap. There will also be a new-three day individual Independence pass valid for travel on Regional Rail and Transit.

“The pandemic has hit so many people hard, so we felt it was very important to move forward with those elements,” Richards said.

If approved by the SEPTA Board, the Fare Restructuring Plan will go into effect on July 1.