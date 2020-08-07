A ventilation system designed in the ‘80s

SEPTA’s high-frequency ventilation system wasn’t designed with the coronavirus in mind. Current MFL cars date back to the ‘90s, and those running along the BSL were designed 10 years before that. But in the midst of the current pandemic, the fact that they’re able to rapidly circulate air is helpful.

“It’s not something we’ve put into place because of COVID. It goes back to the design of the vehicles,” said SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch. “But we’re certainly happy it’s there.”

Busch said he isn’t aware of any standards from the Federal Transit Administration that regulate ventilation. But he did say SEPTA’s rate is likely pretty common nationwide, since many transit authorities use similar vehicles.

It works like this: Vents at the top of all SEPTA’s subway cars are constantly pushing air in and out in tandem with the natural movement of the vehicle. The train’s airflow is always in flux, leading to a full exchange of air every 2 to 3 minutes, agency officials estimate.

SEPTA’s other transit lines boast similar systems. On buses, there’s a hatch at the top of the vehicle that can be opened in good weather to increase airflow. An added bonus: Even more air circulates when the doors open and close.

Here’s how often air is exchanged on various vehicles:

Trolleys: every 2 to 3 minutes

Norristown High Speed Line trains: every 2 minutes

40-foot buses (standard size): every 2 minutes

60-foot buses (articulated): every 2½ minutes

Regional Rail trains: every 2 to 3 minutes

Coach cars (small part of fleet): every 3 minutes

Silverliner 4 cars (majority of the fleet, the older trains): every 3 minutes

Silverliner 5 cars (about one-third of the fleet, newer cars): every 2½ minutes

“That’s a lot of air exchanges per hour, as much as we would recommend,” said Philly Health Commissioner Dr. Tom Farley during the city’s Thursday coronavirus briefing. “That is not a replacement for people wearing masks and keeping a distance. … Ventilation may be a valuable adjunct to that.”

SEPTA instituted its second mask-wearing requirement aboard all public transit back in June. This week, the regional transportation agency also rolled out social distancing coaches, who will patrol the Market-Frankford Line to ask customers to keep their distance and don face coverings — critical measures for the health of riders and transit workers. The authority has lost seven employees to the pandemic.

Officials consider themselves lucky to be able to rely upon a system-wide constant ventilation system. It’s a good thing, too, because it’s unlikely SEPTA could afford to renovate vehicles after losing an estimated $300 million in revenue to the pandemic.

“Obviously we’re very happy to be able to tell customers about this if it’s something that helps reassure them of their health and safety,” said Busch, the agency spokesperson. “But it is a credit to the original design and construction of the vehicles. It would probably be a pretty involved process to build something like that in after the fact.”