SEPTA will cut back further on Regional Rail schedules this weekend and suspend overnight subway service because of the continued threat of the coronavirus.
Region Rail will begin an “essential service schedule” on Sunday, when all lines will operate seven days a week, with trains every two hours. The Cynwyd Line will operate only Monday through Friday.
And the Airport Line will be reduced to one train each hour.
Regional Rail will continue to operate on a Saturday schedule until Sunday.
Bus, subway, and trolley services will maintain a Saturday schedule.
Starting on Monday, SEPTA will suspend overnight service on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines between 1 and 4:30 a.m. to give crews additional time to clean the subway cars.
SEPTA has been running overnight service on both lines, and ridership during the overnight hours has been very low, officials said in a written statement.
Overall ridership has plummeted 70% this week, a SEPTA spokesperson said in a release statement. Regional Rail ridership has dropped 94% during that same time.
The adjusted schedule will allow for service to continue for essential workers and for SEPTA to increase its cleaning protocols, according to the released statement.
“We are pleading with our customers — if you don’t have to ride, please don’t,” SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards said in a released statement.
“We need to reserve space on our buses, trains and trolleys for those who need to get to essential jobs, or access life-sustaining services.”
Essential workers using SEPTA during the pandemic can find more information at septa.org/notice/essential-business-map.html.
