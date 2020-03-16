SEPTA running fewer regional rail trains due to staffing problems

SEPTA was forced to cancel some of its Regional Rail trains Monday morning due to a lack of workers.

The Philadelphia-area transit agency canceled 14 of its scheduled departures due to what a spokesperson called “manpower issues.”

These are the lines where trains were canceled Monday morning, SEPTA said:

One train on Manayunk/ Norristown line

One on Media/ Elwyn line

Three on Chestnut Hill East

Four on Paoli/Thorndale

Three on Lansdale/Doylestown

Two on Chestnut Hill West

