You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
breaking

SEPTA running fewer regional rail trains due to staffing problems

  • Dan Stamm, NBC10
  • 0
SEPTA regional rail

30th Street Station. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

SEPTA was forced to cancel some of its Regional Rail trains Monday morning due to a lack of workers.

The Philadelphia-area transit agency canceled 14 of its scheduled departures due to what a spokesperson called “manpower issues.”

These are the lines where trains were canceled Monday morning, SEPTA said:

  • One train on Manayunk/ Norristown line
  • One on Media/ Elwyn line
  • Three on Chestnut Hill East
  • Four on Paoli/Thorndale
  • Three on Lansdale/Doylestown
  • Two on Chestnut Hill West

For the full story, visit NBC Philadelphia.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Videos sponsored by:

Mountain View

Submit Your News & Events

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit An Obituary

Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.

Weather by NBC10