SEPTA’s average daily ridership has dropped dramatically since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but Philadelphia’s public transit system is still doing better than most major cities, according to a recent report.

Out of the top 10 major cities in the country, Philadelphia had the eighth biggest drop in transit ridership since the start of the pandemic, according to ValuePenguin.

San Fransisco, Seattle and New York City have seen the largest drops in ridership since the pandemic began. These cities have seen drops in ridership anywhere from 61% to 72%.

“Cities that had the biggest early COVID spikes accounted for a disproportionate amount of public transit travel in the United States. Seattle, New York City and the San Francisco Bay Area are all major transit hubs. They were hit early, and they were hit hard. People who live in those cities, including myself, were exposed early and took steps that maybe the other parts of the country weren’t ready to do, like sheltering in place,” said ValuePenguin analyst Mett Timmons.

SEPTA’s ridership has dropped from about 1 million riders per month to about 300,000 per month.

Although SEPTA officials are concerned about the loss of ridership, public safety is a bigger concern, SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said.

“Anytime you see a drop off like we’ve seen, it’s very concerning. We’re in kind of an interesting place, though, because we certainly don’t want more people coming back in large numbers until it’s safe,” Busch said.

Busch attributed the reduced ridership to the closure of offices and retail businesses.

“We know it’s going to take some time for people to find what is going to be a new normal and getting back, a lot of it’s going to depend on what happens with this virus moving forward,” he said.

“It is a delicate balance, but we’re confident that we’re ready to move forward post-corona. Right now we are encouraging social distancing … As more people come back to the system, we will start to lose that space that you need for social distancing. We don’t have additional buses or trains that we can put out to deal with that, so our space is a little more confined. But, if we can get everybody complying with the face-covering requirement, that’s going to provide that level of protection.”

SEPTA received a $643 million federal bailout back in April to help sustain its operations throughout the pandemic.

Timmons said transit usage is recovering more slowly than other modes of transport. Walking and driving are both well over 100% of pre-coronavirus levels nationwide, though not all cities are recovering at equal rates.

“Right around the middle of May, driving and walking rates in Philadelphia increased above what they were pre-COVID,” Timmons said. “So that means people are driving, taking people places and walking more.”