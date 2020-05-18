Most SEPTA bus, subway and trolley lines returned to normal schedules in time for the Monday morning commute as the Philadelphia-area transit authority relaxes extreme restrictions put in place for the coronavirus shutdown.

Regular weekday and weekend frequency resumed on many bus and trolley lines, SEPTA said. Trains on the Broad Street and Market-Frankford subway lines and the Norristown High Speed Line (NHSL) operated on normal schedules Monday.

Front-door boarding and a fare collection will come along with the normalized service. Rider limits of 20 passengers per 40-foot bus, 30 customers per articulated bus, 25 passengers per trolley and 30 passengers by NHSL train remain in place. Passengers, excluding those with disabilities, must exit using the center or rear doors.

Customers are strongly encouraged to wear a mask or cover their faces when riding, SEPTA said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

SEPTA installed new shields to protect drivers from airborne contact with boarding customers. Some seats will be marked off to encourage social distancing.

For more on this visit NBC Philadelphia.