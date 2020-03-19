SEPTA makes schedule changes, might need bailout

SEPTA leadership is having ongoing discussions about requesting a government bailout due to reduced revenues tied to the pandemic.

“All options are on the table at this point,” said Scott Sauer, the transit agency’s assistant general manager for operations.

Ridership for buses, subways and trolleys has plummeted 60% during the crisis and Regional Rail ridership is down 80%.

SEPTA is further reducing all transit service starting Sunday, the agency announced Thursday.

Service for buses, trolleys, the Market-Frankford Line, the Broad Street Line, and the Norristown High Speed Line will go to a Saturday schedule.

SEPTA previously moved Regional Rail service to a Saturday schedule.

The Saturday service schedules will be in effect until further notice, according to a released statement from SEPTA.

SEPTA was working to continue service for essential workers.

“SEPTA has worked closely with its union leadership to ensure that service is available for customers who work in essential jobs or who need access to essential services, while also balancing the need to keep customers and workers safe,” the transit agency’s released statement said.

SEPTA officials encouraged customers and riders to practice social distancing.

SEPTA officials have increased the cleaning of facilities and vehicles, and added disinfecting at stations in recent weeks.

To help with the cleaning efforts, SEPTA will reposition some bus and train operators at transportation centers and transit loops.

On Friday, SEPTA will temporarily close outlying Regional Rail station ticket windows and waiting rooms to adhere to social distancing recommendations.

Fares will continue to be available for purchase at the five ticket offices in Center City and SEPTA Key Fare kiosks at those stations.

All cash fares paid onboard trains from an outlying station will be at the reduced weekend/evening rate until further notice.

“I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication our workforce has shown during this unprecedented crisis,” said SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards in the released statement.

“Everyone is pulling in the same direction, and that gives me great hope that we will ultimately pull through this very trying time.”