As the coronavirus pandemic continues, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said in a virtual hearing Tuesday, the country needs a national testing strategy, funding for personal protective equipment, pandemic premium pay for workers on the front lines who are caring for seniors, a plan to keep nursing home residents and workers safe, and guaranteed access to quality affordable health care.

“We must do all of these and more to protect older Americans of color from the worse public health crisis in a century,” Casey said.

“However, the actions that we take in the short run are not a substitute for enacted policies to address injustices that have plagued communities of color for generations. Taking action on these racial health disparities that we’re here to talk about today is what the cause of justice demands of us in the U.S. Senate.”

The virtual hearing, led by Casey (D-Pennsylvania) and Sen. Susan Collins (D-Maine), focused on the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus pandemic on senior citizens in communities of color.

Casey cited a New York Times analysis of nursing home data from 22 states that found that facilities serving significant numbers of Black and Hispanic residents are twice as likely to have COVID-19 infections even after controlling for size, location and quality rating.

A New York Times analysis of Centers for Disease Control data found that Black and Latinos are infected with the coronavirus at three times the rate of whites and are twice as likely to die from COVID-19 than whites.

Casey invited Rodney Jones, the CEO of East Liberty Family Health Center (ELFHC) in Pittsburgh, to testify during the hearing.

“The virus has become a ‘flashpoint’ on racial inequities, financial inequities and social determinants of health,” Jones said.

“COVID-19 has exposed our healthcare system’s vulnerabilities and revealed our inability to respond effectively to a pandemic. It has also highlighted the fact that low-income older adults and older adults of color have suffered in significantly greater proportion than their white counterparts.”

He addressed the role of facilities like ELFHC in serving underserved communities and stressed the importance of ensuring they continue to receive critical funding.

“A strong public health system requires a strong commitment to health centers which include long term stable funding,” Jones added. “Community health centers will be critical in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dr. Dominic H. Mack, a professor and director of the National Center for Primary Care at the Morehouse School of Medicine, highlighted how the college is a using a $40 million grant to address the coronavirus impact on African American, Hispanic and Native American communities.

"The fundamental needs of vulnerable communities will require specified and targeted measures that address the breadth of health disparities and the determinants which lie underneath," Mack said.

"Without significant action, as with past pandemics, COVID-19 will continue to disparately impact vulnerable populations now and long after this pandemic is gone."

He called on Congress and the administration to take measures such as addressing the funding disparity in the CARES Act that short-funded historically Black colleges and universities; providing robust funding for the improvement of health care infrastructure including hospitals in medically underserved communities and investing $100 million in new annual COVID-19 research funding to the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, specifically targeted at minority-serving institutions.

Eugene A. Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health, testified about the health organization’s role in addressing the coronavirus pandemic in Charlotte, North Carolina. The organization has utilized virtual technology to provide telehealth options for patients and deployed mobile vans in minority communities during the pandemic.

“In many other ways, we’ve taken health care to a new impact level and accessibility that will outlast this pandemic,” he said.

Woods said Atrium Health used analytical tools to pinpoint geographic hotspots in Charlotte where there were disparities in COVID testing and treatment.

“In partnering with local churches and community organizations, we deployed our roving health units to the most vulnerable underserved areas and I’m proud to share that in a matter of weeks we were able to eliminate any testing disparities that existed in the Charlotte region,” he said.

Mercedes Carnethon, professor of epidemiology and vice chairwoman of the Northwestern University Department of Preventive Medicine, addressed the link between economic factors and health.

“A strong economy that allows for stable housing, access to health foods and health care access to manage chronic health conditions is likely to be an even greater benefit to elderly, vulnerable populations,” she said.

“However, we cannot return to normal by prioritizing the economy over the people without offering strategies to mitigate the impact on minority older adults.”

To that end, she recommended that digital infrastructure and training be made available to older adults to support telemedicine and video conferencing and for the National Institute of Health to receive more funding for coronavirus research.

Carnethon also called for communities that have been hardest hit by the coronavirus to be engaged as strategies for prevention and treatment are developed.

“Progress toward a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 is encouraging, however drawing on parallels from the annual flu vaccine, non-white and ethnic minorities are less likely to get vaccinated than non-Hispanic whites,” she said.

“Without building rapport and trust in these communities there is no guarantee that the highest risk populations will get the vaccine."