An Ocean County municipality has closed its ocean and bay beaches as coronavirus cases increase in New Jersey.
In a statement, Seaside Heights Mayor Anthony E. Vaz says the order is in support of Gov. Phil Murphy’s “stay at home” executive order. Vaz has ordered the locking of all beach crossover gates until further notice.
“Closing the beaches is intended to serve as a disincentive for people to violate the governor’s executive orders and his very strong public comments that directs all of us to stay home,” the mayor said in part. “If you have a summer home in Seaside Heights, please stay at your primary home wherever that may be.”
Under the “stay at home” order, residents can still leave their homes to buy essentials, get medical attention, visit family or close friends, and report to work. People are also permitted to exercise outdoors.
Otherwise, residents are expected to stay in their homes. Gatherings of any size are banned.
