The School District of Philadelphia held its virtual graduation ceremony for members of the Class of 2020 from district, alternative education and charter schools Tuesday.

The district decided to hold a virtual graduation due to the stay-at-home orders designed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“The Class of 2020 is resilient and this situation cannot and will not define us or stop us from being who we are truly destined to be,” Boys’ Latin Charter School senior Imere Williams said during his speech.

“It’s time for us to stand up, rejoice, laugh, and cry tears of joy because we deserve it. Now it’s our turn to truly make this world a better place."

Two-time Super Bowl champion and keynote speaker of the virtual graduation Malcolm Jenkins, told the approximately 13,000 members of the class of 2020, “The world is ever-changing, but you get to decide the life you want to have and the difference you get to make in our community.”

Jenkins' six-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles ended this year after he recently re-signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Since he entered the NFL, Jenkins has established himself as one of the best safeties in the league. He is well known throughout the city and nationally for his advocacy for social justice and his charitable work through The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation.

“From the pandemic to the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor our community came together to voice change that is needed,” Jenkins said.

“It’s our civic duty to understand who is making decisions on our behalf and let them know what is important to us. Register to vote, talk to adults, and use your voice. Vote to make our community the way you want it to be."

Jenkins told graduates that in the future they should “seek out new skills that are available to them and to work hard.”

“Your career path can go in different directions, so I challenge you to learn new skills that are available to you,” Jenkins said. “Don’t limit yourself and embrace a strong work ethic. Patience, perseverance and consistency will get you the results that you want.”

Following Jenkins address, Gwendolyn V. Jenkins, CEO and president of The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation (TMJF), announced the launch of Power Pathway Academy, surprising graduates with the news that all of them would receive access to TMJF’s innovative digital empowerment program.

Created in partnership with Philadelphia EdTech company eThree, Power Pathway Academy is a digital career readiness program designed to engage young people ages 13-24 on their mobile devices with culturally relevant micro-learning experiences.

“Starting from an early age, youth must see it to believe they can be it,” Gwendolyn Jenkins said in a statement.

The virtual graduation ceremony featured remarks from graduating seniors, Superintendent William Hite Jr., and Mayor Jim Kenney.

Performances during the event included musician Saleka and seniors Jalyn Tabourn (Franklin Learning Center), Haily Molina (Philadelphia High School for Girls), and Saw Tar Thar Chit Ba (Furness High School). The event also included the Philadelphia Orchestra’s latest performance of Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance No. 1.

Fox29 News traffic anchor and feature reporter Bob Kelly, Power 99 iHeart Media midday personality Cappuchino, and NBC10’s Philly Live host Anyea Lachelle were the masters of ceremony.

“The world is now more uncertain than ever, but the power to make change and defy odds is in our hands,” Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush senior Juliet Dempsey said during the ceremony. “We’re reunited as a community of revolutionaries and the world will be watching our next steps. Let’s be astonishing, innovative and radical.”