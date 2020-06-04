District officials announced that a mental health hotline for students and their families — Philly HopeLine — will expand its hours.

“Given the recent set of events, students and families may need additional help to cope with everything that is going on right now,” Superintendent William Hite said Thursday during his weekly news briefing. “By extending the hours of the Philly HopeLine, we’re making sure that everyone continues to get the resources that they need.”

Clinicians will now be available from 12 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 12 to 4 p.m. holidays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The Philly HopeLine allows students and their families to speak with clinicians by video, text and/or phone. If students and families call outside the window of operation, they will have the option of leaving a message and will be given a crisis phone number in case of emergency. All messages will be returned the next day.

The district operates the hotline in partnership with Uplift Center for Grieving Children

For more information on the hotline visit, philasd.org. To reach a clinician from the Philly HopeLine call (800) 745-4673.

Planning to reopen schools

School District of Philadelphia administrators are preparing to open schools on Aug. 26.

Over the summer, “about 70 schools will receive environmental improvements, capital work, or lead and asbestos removal,” Hite said. “All buildings will be cleaned and compliant with CDC and health department guidelines before staff or students return.”

District officials are still planning for three scenarios in case officials order schools to remain closed or there is a second coronavirus outbreak.

Those scenarios include students and staff continuing to work remotely, or implementing a hybrid approach in which some students and staff return to the buildings and the other students and staff continue to work remotely.

District staff soon will send out surveys asking employees, teachers, students and families about what their experience has been with remote learning and what they would like to see if the district has to continue it to any degree.

“Any decision that we make will be based on our feedback from the surveys as well as the health guidelines from the CDC, health officials, and local and state officials,” Hite said.