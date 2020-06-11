While School District of Philadelphia administrators are still trying to decide how to teach students in the new school year, they are allowing students to hold on to their district-issued Chromebooks.

Students in kindergarten through 11th grade may keep their district-issued Chromebooks until the first day of the new school year, which will begin on Aug. 31.

Seniors who graduated on Tuesday must return their Chromebooks June 16-19 or Aug. 12-29 to their respective schools or Chromebook distribution center.

Support The Philadelphia Tribune Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution. Contribute

Seniors who aren't graduating on time and have to attend summer school may keep their district-issued Chromebooks until their virtual summer school classes are completed, Superintendent William Hite said Thursday during his weekly news briefing. Those students will be expected to return their Chromebooks by Aug. 19.

If a student cannot return a Chromebook because it was stolen, the student must file a police report.

If a student cannot return a Chromebook because they lost it, the student must notify their principal.

District administrators have not indicated whether students will have to pay for lost or stolen Chromebooks. A district spokeswoman said administrators are still working on policies and procedures related to Chromebooks.

The school district's Education Center at 440 N. Broad St. and the FitzPatrick Annex Building at 4101 Chalfont Drive (behind FitzPatrick Elementary School) will be open to accept Chromebook returns from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

Final report cards

Students and their parents can access final report cards through the district's parent and family web portal.

Report cards for students in grades 9 through 12 will be available June 15, and for students in kindergarten through eighth grade on July 16.

Diplomas have also been shipped and mailed to students.

Summer programming

The school district will offer online summer programming to address a wide range of subjects, including English language arts, math and English language learning for students in all grades.

The program also will be an extended school year for special education students, career and technical education, and credit recovery for students who did not successfully complete courses during the 2019-20 school year.

“All programs have been redesigned to prevent learning loss and to ensure successful transitions for our elementary, middle and high school students,” Hite said.

More information is available at www.philasd.org.

Meal distribution sites closing

The last day for meal distribution at William L. Sayre High School, Thomas K. Finletter School, Overbrook Educational Center, Roxborough High School and Tanner Duckrey School will be July 2.

Meal distribution already has ended at John B. Kelly School and Russell Conwell Middle School.

“We needed to make these changes so that capital improvement work could be done to the eight sites … before learning resumes,” Hite said.

City officials have identified other sites nearby where the city will provide meals throughout the week moving forward.

Starting June 15, Parks and Recreation Playstreets will be open in 197 locations across the city, where children will receive grab-and-go food within their neighborhoods. Parks and Recreation camps also will be open and will provide grab-and-go meals to children.

The Philadelphia Housing Authority is also expanding its youth meal sites. Meals can be picked from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday at participating locations.