Fairfield County Schools Superintendent J.R. Green stands in front of a wi-fi-enabled school bus in Winnsboro, S.C. The bus is one of many being sent to rural and lower-income areas around South Carolina to help students with distance learning during the new coronavirus outbreak. With routers mounted inside, the buses broadcast enough bandwidth in an area the size of a small parking for parents to drive up and children to access the internet from inside their cars. — AP Photo/Meg Kinnard