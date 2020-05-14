The School District of Philadelphia will hold a virtual graduation ceremony for the senior class of 2020.

“We know that no virtual program will ever replace the live senior experience of prom and graduation, but we’re doing all that we can to honor those seniors that have worked so hard,” Superintendent William Hite said Thursday.

The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, and will be broadcast across a number of platforms including PSTV and the district's social media accounts.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The ceremony will include a keynote speaker, remarks from Mayor Jim Kenney and several students, an original performance by a senior, and a collage showing some special moments from the senior class.

The district also will host a virtual after party from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Hite said the district will announce more details in the coming weeks.

Senior hotline to support students during school closure

The School District of Philadelphia’s Office of Postsecondary Readiness and Office of High School Supports launched a senior hotline to provide students with additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participating education experts will provide live support to students on pursuing postsecondary opportunities, connect them with their school-based counselors, guide them through college enrollment or application paperwork, and assist with completing FAFSA applications and/or verification.

A language line will be available to support non-English speakers. The hotline will operate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and will be staffed by district college, career and technical education experts.

Seniors who are interested in receiving the provided support should call 215-400-4130 or email collegeandcareer@philasd.org. For more overall information, visit https://www.philasd.org/collegeandcareer.