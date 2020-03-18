You are the owner of this article.
Russell Wilson, Ciara donating 1 million meals

Virus Outbreak Cancelled Concerts

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2020 file photo, Ciara attends the Bulgari New York Fashion Week party at Duggal Greenhouse in New York. Ciara is the latest musician to postpone a concert because of the rapidly spreading coronavirus. Ciara, who is pregnant, was set to perform in Texas at the grand opening of the new Fort Hood USO on March 19 but announced Saturday, March 7 that the event is being postponed. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

 Charles Sykes

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic's effect on sports around the world (all times local):

1 a.m.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and pop star wife Ciara have announced they are donating 1 million meals through Seattle's Food Lifeline to help provide meals for those in need during the coronavirus outbreak in the region.

"Everything we do together makes a difference," Ciara said in a video posted to her Twitter account. "And together we will conquer this tough time that we're going through."

According to Food Lifeline's website, the organization provides the equivalent of 134,000 meals daily and had 58 million pounds of food sourced last year.

The Associated Press

