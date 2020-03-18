Russell Wilson, Ciara donating 1 million meals

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic's effect on sports around the world (all times local):
1 a.m.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and pop star wife Ciara have announced they are donating 1 million meals through Seattle's Food Lifeline to help provide meals for those in need during the coronavirus outbreak in the region.
"Everything we do together makes a difference," Ciara said in a video posted to her Twitter account. "And together we will conquer this tough time that we're going through."
According to Food Lifeline's website, the organization provides the equivalent of 134,000 meals daily and had 58 million pounds of food sourced last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.