In this Friday, April 10, 2020 file photo, public health nurse Lee Cherie Booth conducts a test for COVID-19 outside of the Salt Lake City Public Health Center, accompanied by Salt Lake County infectious disease nurse Travis Langston. When a swab test comes back positive, contact tracing starts. Local health departments try to reach and assess everyone a person has come in contact with from two days before symptoms to the time test results come back. Experts say contact tracing is key to getting the pandemic under control. —The Deseret News via AP/Scott G. Winterton