The Register of Wills Office will offer virtual operations of both probate and marriage licenses starting Monday.
The services will be on an emergency basis and will be provided according to the criteria established by the Register of Wills office.
Services will only be available via video conference. Individuals must have a smart device or computer with video conferencing capabilities in order to take advantage of these services.
The Register of Wills office, along with its Orphans' Court and Marriage Services divisions will remained closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For further information, please visit the City of Philadelphia's Register of Wills website.
