3rd COVID-19 death in New Jersey as closures continue

TRENTON, N.J. — A third person in New Jersey died from COVID-19 Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy said, while casinos, gyms and theaters weathered their first night of an indefinite shutdown.

Murphy, a Democrat, announced the state's farthest-reaching virus mitigation measures to date: prohibiting groups of more than 50 people, along with the shutdown of some of the state's entertainment and recreational sector and the curtailing of dining across the state.

Many restaurants, bars and their patrons coped with mandated takeout and delivery-only service.

All schools in the state will be shut down indefinitely by Wednesday in accordance with Murphy's order, though many have already closed.

"I'm reminded of Sheriff Brody in 'Jaws,'" Murphy said Tuesday. "When he finally had a good look at the shark, he turned around and said, 'We're going to need a bigger boat.' And what you're hearing from us today is a bigger boat. We have seen the enemy, and we do not want to be dragged by the enemy."

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

A closer look at coronavirus developments in New Jersey:

Numbers and cases

The man who died was in his 90s and treated at Hackensack University Medical Center in Bergen County, an area that has been particularly hard hit.

So far there are more than 175 positive cases in the state, according to state health officials.

'Hang in there'

Business owners and their workers are racked with uncertainty over nearly everything, said Tom Bracken, the head of the state's Chamber of Commerce. Bracken said he's telling business owners who call to keep calm, be flexible and deal with facts, but still things are unsettled.

"Right now there is no plan," he said.

Costas Kaiafas owns the Princess Maria Diner in Wall. He said that he had planned to shut down completely at 8 p.m. on Monday, but that 10 or 11 customers called to ask about takeout, so he has decided to give it a try.

He says that he's had to have some difficult talks with wait staff, but that he's keeping a cook, dishwasher and hostess on board while he tries out takeout, something new for him.

He said he will continue to support his staff, some of whom have worked for him for more than two decades.

"I told them, 'Hang in there.' I told them I'm here for them as long as I can. We're all in this together," he said.

But he wondered how long he could last. Two weeks? OK. But two months? He wasn't sure about that, he said.

Forget the elephant

Airbnb canceled plans to offer a stay in Margate's Lucy the Elephant, a six-story National Historic Landmark near the ocean.

The stays were set to begin Tuesday, but the outbreak has led to an indefinite halt, according to The Press of Atlantic City.

The pachyderm-shaped dwelling has an entrance in her back legs that takes guests to a remodeled living quarters. But Lucy's caretakers say she doesn't have running water, so Airbnb was planning to place a heated bathroom trailer with a shower, sink and toilet for guests on the site.

Positive test, false name

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said Tuesday that a woman who tested positive for COVID-19 after she went to East Orange General Hospital over the weekend gave a false name and a Newark address. The mayor said health officials went to the address and found no one at the site who knew her. The woman should come forward and report to East Orange General because she poses a health risk to herself and the community, Baraka said.