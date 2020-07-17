As of Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health had recorded a total of 99,478 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,992 deaths.

Philadelphia reported 135 new cases on Friday for a total of 28,159. The city reported one new death for a total of 1,665.

PUC deadlocks, so utility shutoff moratorium continues

The COVID-19-inspired moratorium on utility service shutoffs in Pennsylvania will remain in place after the Public Utility Commission deadlocked Thursday on a plan to end it.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the 2-2 vote split along party lines. The two Republican commissioners want utilities to start sending out termination notices in August to customers who have fallen behind in payments. Meanwhile, the Democrats on the commission want to form a study group that would make recommendations for lifting the moratorium.

The commission approved the shutoff moratorium on March 13, shortly after the coronavirus pandemic reached Pennsylvania.

The Public Utility Commission normally has five members, but Gov. Tom Wolf has yet to nominate a replacement to fill the vacancy, which opened in April.

Pa. unemployment barely budged in June

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is still more than double what it was in March, when the state began recording its first positive cases of COVID-19.

While the national unemployment rate fell 2.2 percentage points from May’s level to 11.1% in June, Pennsylvania’s rate sits at 13% after dropping just fourth-tenths of a percentage point during the same period.

Experts say stubbornly high unemployment may be here to stay for a while.

“Many of these jobs that we’ve lost aren’t coming back, in retail hospitality, transportation, recreational activities,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist with Moody’s Analytics, which is based in West Chester. “People who are unemployed or underemployed are going to have to look for other work, and that’s going to be slow going.” He said another sign that the economy is in flux is the number of new people applying for unemployment benefits for the first time in Pennsylvania.

“So that indicates that we are experiencing a very high rate of layoffs, and they are persistently high, and given what’s going on with the virus that’s not going to get any better,” said Zandi.

The state’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was down 175,000 over the month.

Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs, a class that includes construction and manufacturing, were up 231,500 over the month, the largest single-month increase on record.

Montco releases back-to-school recommendations

Montgomery County, one of the counties hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, has released new guidelines for schools with students in Pre-K through 12th grade.

“Our primary goal is to support a school environment that is as safe as possible for students, faculty, and staff while providing much needed in-person education,” said Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, in a statement.

The county is recommending that schools form a “pandemic team” to regularly update COVID-related information on the school’s website, encourage families to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, and prepare and train them for digital learning, among other things.

The guidelines also call on schools to support and accommodate immunocompromised students and students with preexisting conditions, as well as require everyone to cover their face masks indoors and outdoors when social distancing cannot be “continuously maintained.”

There are 22 school districts in Montgomery County.