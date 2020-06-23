About 50 current and former postal workers rallied in front of the Benjamin Franklin Post Office on Market Street on Tuesday to call for a federal stimulus package that would give $25 billion to the struggling Postal Service.

“We’re disrespected by [President Donald] Trump and the government,” Nick Casselli, president of the local American Postal Workers Union (APWU), told WHYY. “We’re considered essential workers, risking our lives every day, and Trump won’t give us a dime to give us funding and keep it alive.”

The Postal Service, which has existed longer than the United States of America, historically has operated without federal funds. But Postal Service officials said in May that they could run out of money by September and have to shut down if they don't get federal assistance.

Trump has threatened to withhold coronavirus-related stimulus funds from the Postal Service unless it meets certain demands, such as increasing shipping rates for large companies like Amazon.

The Postal Service employs more people than any other federal agency, other than the military, and it is one of the leading employers of minorities and women in the nation. African Americans make up 21% of postal employees; the agency has traditionally provided a track for upward mobility for Black people.

Now, more than ever, is the time to protect those jobs, Casselli told the Tribune.

“We have to write our senators. We’ve got to write to our governors and congressmen. Trump refuses to give us one red cent but when he needs us, we’re essential," Casselli said. "We’ve risked our lives every day since this pandemic started."

Retired postal worker Cynthia Nesmith said the agency is too important to let it be dismantled or privatized, especially with the need for mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aurica Hurst, a postal worker who joined the protest, said she comes from a family of postal workers. Her father and uncle were both postal workers, and her mother has been a postal worker for more than 30 years.

"To me, the post office is a corporation that has supported my family for years," Hurst said.

Nacy Rolling, vice president of American Postal Workers Union Local 89, said she will continue to fight for people like her friend Jeffrey Renfroe and Hurst. Renfroe has worked for the Postal Service for 50 years and continues to do so because he loves his job.

“We are fighting for people like this, people who believe in this Postal Service and have been there almost from the ground up. This is why we're out here,” Rolling said.