U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright are calling for essential workers to receive hazard pay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have relied on these workers throughout the crisis,” Cartwright (D-Pa.) said during a press conference held Wednesday afternoon.

“They’re the ones keeping us safe. They’re the ones feeding us. We have a responsibility to them and their families that we provide them all the protections that we can.”

On Tuesday, House Democrats unveiled the $3 trillion Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act. The act is a comprehensive coronavirus response bill that would aid individuals and state and local governments. The bill would establish a $200 billion “Heroes Fund” that would provide hazard pay for first responders and front-line workers. The proposal includes provisions from Cartwright’s Coronavirus Frontline Worker Fair Pay Act, which would establish a dedicated federal fund to provide hazard pay money to employers. High-risk health care workers would receive a hazard pay increase of $18.50 per hour, and other essential workers would receive an increase of $13 per hour.

The Democrats are seeking to bring the HEROES Act to a vote on Friday. Some Republicans have said the proposed bill will not pass.

“It’s now time for the Senate Republicans to respond — not simply on the Heroes fund — but on the entire bill itself,” Casey said.

“I think it’s time for Republicans to put on the table what they support — what they are willing to do to help workers.”

“The work being done by workers in hospitals and nursing homes and home health care workers is nothing less than the front of the front lines in this war against the virus and that’s the only way to think about this,” Casey continued.

“If we think about this as anything less than a war we will not adequately fund and support measures that will help us stop the spread of the virus and also to help those who need help, especially now at the awful beginning of an economic crisis as well as a public health crisis.”

Casey will soon introduce the Pandemic Responder Service Award Act, legislation modeled on the GI bill to provide service awards to health care workers serving on the front lines of COVID-19 to pay off existing student loans, help them obtain further education or save for home purchases, business development, retirement or children’s savings. Cartwright has also pushed for the administration to enforce its workplace safety guidelines for employers in essential industries to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in their facilities and protect workers and their families.

“I have heard first hand from workers in my district who are worried about getting infected at work,” he said.

“I’ve asked OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) to step in and make sure the proper precautions are in place in my district and across the country, but they’re not doing enough. It’s clear that we’re going to need the force of law to make sure they step up and do their job.”

The HEROES Act would require OSHA to issue a national emergency standard to protect workers from COVID-19 exposure in the workplace.

The politicians were joined during the press conference by leaders from United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) who discussed the risks workers are facing as they continue to report for duty during this pandemic.

The UFCW represents 35,000 members in Pennsylvania, New York and West Virginia that work in banks, benefit processing offices, food processing plants, grocery stores, nursing homes and pharmacies.

“The fact that they are essential workers does not make them sacrificial workers,” said UFCW Local 1776 President Wendell Young.

“While most people are able to stay home and shelter in place, they had to go to work.”

He noted that workers at supermarkets, nursing homes and meat packing plants are at high risk for contracting coronavirus. He says almost 700 UFCW members have contracted COVID-19 and seven have died.

“The complete lack of leadership from the federal government is not only making people sick, but it’s killing people,” Young said.

He said that it’s important for Cartwright and Casey to hold U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and other Republican elected officials responsible for their positions.

32BJ SEIU represents thousands of nurses, home care workers, security officers, building cleaners and school custodians.

Gabe Morgan, vice president and Pennsylvania/Delaware state director, 32BJ SEIU said that more than 100 members have died from the coronavirus.

“It is just outrageous that we’re at this stage in the game and people are demanding that the economy be re-opened, when they haven’t even provided for the folks who do the jobs that are required for society to function,” Morgan said.

“As it stands right now we’ve not demonstrated the ability to commit to these folks who people keep calling heroes. We’re not doing the things that we need to make sure that a meat plant worker, a grocery store worker (and) a nurse are safe.”

Leslie Rose, an office cleaner in Pittsburgh and member of 32BJ SEIU, highlighted the need for front-line workers to receive hazard pay and other support.

“We should receive essential pay. We are putting our lives on the line every day to keep the country running,” Rose said.

Rose has experienced the need for personal protective equipment (PPE) first hand, as she only receives one mask a week from her employer to clean numerous doctor’s offices.

“Those masks should only be one-time usage,” she explained.

“Not to be used day in and day out. This is no way to protect those who safeguard the lives of others.”

She noted that many low-wage workers are experiencing a financial pinch due to the pandemic.

“Our essential workers are getting a lot of love from car parades to nightly rounds of applause,” Rose continued.

“What we really need are PPE, essential pay and layoff protection.”