Following recent guidelines from city officials, Philadelphia Wawa stores suspended all made-to-order food in order to limit crowds and enhance social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
"This change in our Philadelphia city stores will enable us to move people through the store faster and keeping their interactions brief, while further encouraging the practice of social distancing," Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce said.
The change went into effect at all 42 Philadelphia Wawa stores Friday morning.
