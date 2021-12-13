Philadelphia will require proof of vaccination to eat indoors in restaurants or drink inside bars starting Jan. 3, city officials announced today.
Initially, a recent negative COVID-19 test will also be accepted. However, after Jan. 17, negative COVID-19 tests will no longer be accepted and vaccines are required.
Children younger than 5 years or those with valid medical or religious exemptions will be able to show a recent COVID-19 test to enter the establishments.
For the full story, visit NBCPhiladelphia.
