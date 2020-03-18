Philly schools forbid ‘remote instruction’ during shutdown for equity concerns

The School District of Philadelphia will not allow teachers to do “remote instruction” with students while schools are closed during the coronavirus outbreak, according to a letter sent to principals Tuesday night.

Because the district cannot ensure equal access to technology among students, it’s barring individual schools from providing any virtual instruction.

“To ensure equity, remote instruction should not be provided to students, including through the internet, technology at home, by phone, or otherwise,” the letter read.

“Students should not be required to complete new assignments or homework activities. Schools may not make independent decisions to offer remote instruction at this time. As guidance and circumstances continue to unfold, we will provide updates when necessary.”

The letter was signed by Naomi Wyatt, the district’s Chief of Staff, and Malika Savoy-Brooks, chief of academic support.

Wyatt and Savoy-Brooks cited guidance from the state and federal departments of education, saying that the district could not offer “remote instruction to some students unless we can serve all children.”

The district has created online learning guides that parents and caregivers can use while the schools are closed.

All public and charter schools in Pennsylvania are closed through March 27th.

District teachers are allowed to have remote contact with students during the shutdown, according to the guidance letter.

“Examples include reviewing student work, calling and/or being available for calls with families, developing lesson plans, creating ideas for ways to welcome students back when school reopens, participating in IEP and other meetings by conference call or online conferencing, virtual meetings or calls with school teams about climate issues, and working with data,” the letter read.

Some school districts in the region said before the shutdown that they would attempt some form of virtual education if the virus caused long-term closures. Others worried that they would not be able to provide equal access to technology or would run afoul of federal special education law if they attempted to provide online learning.

Prior to the virus outbreak, The Pennsylvania Department of Education did give about 80 school districts permission to hold “flexible instruction days,” often known colloquially as “cyber snow days.” The list of approved districts does not include the School District of Philadelphia, and includes relatively few districts from the surrounding suburbs.

Nationally there has been widespread confusion about what schools can and can’t do legally while they’re closed, according to recent reporting from USA Today.

The Northshore School District near Seattle was one of the first to shutter, and said initially that it would provide virtual instruction to its 25,000 students. The district has since reversed course, demonstrating how difficult it has been for school to determine their educational mandate during this unprecedented slate of closures.

