School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite says despite some technical issues, the school year is off to a strong start.

“It’s going as well as one could expect, given the circumstances,” Hite said at his weekly Thursday press conference.

Hite said issues with district servers that prevented some students from connecting to virtual school last week have been resolved. However, Hite said at least three students have joined and disrupted virtual classes they were not part of since the start of school, a practice known as “zoom-bombing.”

“Anyone who participated in these Zoom pranks will be held accountable,” Hite said.

Hite also seemed to walk back the district’s plan to transfer teachers to account for shifts in enrollment by Oct. 5, a practice that has long frustrated educators, and is now considered especially concerning.

Hite said that the transfers — known as ‘leveling’ — will likely be delayed.

“We don’t want to do that now, and then … whenever we come back to in-person instruction we may have to do that again,” he said.

Hite also announced some logistical changes for laptop and food pickup.

Starting Monday, Sept. 14, the main hub for pick-ups or service on a district-issued Chromebook laptop will move to South Philadelphia High School.

Starting Friday, Sept. 18, the window to pick up food boxes with five days of breakfast and lunch will move from Thursday to Friday, and expand to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 63 sites across the city.

Century 21 is COVID-19’s latest retail casualty

Century 21, a discount retailer that has had a location in Center City Philadelphia since 2014, announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is shuttering all its locations.

The cause, the chain said Thursday, is insurance providers’ nonpayment of about $175 million the company believes it is due for COVID-19-induced losses.

Century 21, which sells reduced-price clothing, cosmetics and home goods, has been around since 1961. Before its closure announcement, it had 13 locations nationwide. Those stores were in New York, New Jersey and Florida, along with Pennsylvania.

The store on Philly’s Market street was one of the biggest in the area. The company that owns its building, PREIT, already sustained heavy losses since the pandemic began — on top of struggles to adapt to a rise in online shopping.

Century 21 says it’s launching a going-out-of-business sale in its stores and online ahead of liquidation.